Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.12

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.12 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 424931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -310.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,617,533.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,585,155.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $382,656.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,503,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,740,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,585,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 722,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,506. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 2,591,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,974,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,719,000 after buying an additional 2,172,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.