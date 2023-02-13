Credit Agricole S A Trims Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 534.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 774.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 120.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WOLF. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of WOLF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $78.93. 79,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.54. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $125.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.04 per share, with a total value of $182,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Further Reading

