Credit Agricole S A Sells 14,249 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,249 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Shares of ECL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.70. 163,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $186.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

