Credit Agricole S A Sells 1,162 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Equinix by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,787,000 after purchasing an additional 116,363 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.33.

EQIX stock traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $736.38. 20,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $776.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $696.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.31.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock worth $11,803,531. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

