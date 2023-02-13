Credit Agricole S A Reduces Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,713 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors comprises about 0.4% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.32% of Clean Harbors worth $19,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 132.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,645. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

