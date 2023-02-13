Credit Agricole S A Purchases 52,433 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 180.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,433 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 152.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,941,000 after buying an additional 3,111,850 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,982,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,870 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 195.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,464,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,208 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.00. 52,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,365. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $129,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $394,044 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

See Also

