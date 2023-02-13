Credit Agricole S A Lowers Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.23% of Sunnova Energy International worth $5,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock remained flat at $17.01 during trading hours on Monday. 146,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sunnova Energy International

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

