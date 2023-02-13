Credit Agricole S A Decreases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,600 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Infosys were worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after buying an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth approximately $57,853,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 17.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,969,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,975,000 after buying an additional 2,504,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,676,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,287,000 after buying an additional 2,134,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 517,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,610,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 31.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.