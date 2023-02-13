Craig Hallum Raises Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target to $25.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRLB. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $29.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Performance

NYSE PRLB opened at $35.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. Proto Labs has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $957.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Proto Labs Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 494,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1,212.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 99,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.