Craig Hallum Raises Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target to $25.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 29.18% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on PRLB. Benchmark upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $29.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.
NYSE PRLB opened at $35.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. Proto Labs has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $957.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.16.
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
