Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 7.0% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,094 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $504.98. 331,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,531. The firm has a market cap of $224.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $481.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

