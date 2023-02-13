Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPPMF. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

CPPMF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 208,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,671. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $319.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

