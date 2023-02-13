Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,791 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPS. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 318.2% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,841 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth $1,941,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth $1,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 66.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 143,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of CPS opened at $17.26 on Monday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc design, manufactures and sell sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.