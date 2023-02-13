Contrasting Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Rating) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Just Eat Takeaway.com and Sparta Commercial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 5 0 0 2.00 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has a consensus price target of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 289.38%. Given Just Eat Takeaway.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Just Eat Takeaway.com is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A Sparta Commercial Services -1,693.75% N/A -21,330.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Just Eat Takeaway.com and Sparta Commercial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat Takeaway.com $5.32 billion 0.92 -$1.20 billion N/A N/A Sparta Commercial Services $250,000.00 18.90 -$8.99 million ($0.28) -0.78

Sparta Commercial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Risk and Volatility

Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Just Eat Takeaway.com beats Sparta Commercial Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

