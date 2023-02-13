Contrasting Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Boxed has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Jumia Technologies -123.25% -84.69% -56.38%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Boxed and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boxed and Jumia Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Jumia Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Boxed presently has a consensus target price of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 339.20%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Boxed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Jumia Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $176.99 million 0.21 -$69.22 million ($3.02) -0.17 Jumia Technologies $177.93 million 2.09 -$226.87 million N/A N/A

Boxed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

Boxed beats Jumia Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG is engaged in the provision of logistic services. It operates though the e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, enabling the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets. The company was founded by Jeremy Hodara, Sacha Poignonnec, Peter Allerstorfer, Manuel Koser, Tunde Kehinde and Raphael Afaedor in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

