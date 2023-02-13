Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 286,074 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,924 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 286,074 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $24,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 28,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.74) to GBX 1,550 ($18.63) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,400 ($16.83) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.