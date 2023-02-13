Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,515 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $23,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $571.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $564.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.55. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,175 shares of company stock worth $3,566,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

