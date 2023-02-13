Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,093,428 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,118,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,093,428 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Southwestern Energy worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Southwestern Energy

Several analysts have commented on SWN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

