Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 414,202 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 148.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 693,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 414,202 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $161.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock worth $17,950,890 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

