Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 24,194 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,194 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $15,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,721,000 after acquiring an additional 358,213 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $349,165,000 after acquiring an additional 221,092 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 81.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after acquiring an additional 664,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 211.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,062,000 after acquiring an additional 867,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 3.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,197,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $178,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $138.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $171.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

