Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,603 Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.30% of Precision Drilling worth $15,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 239.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth $102,000. 45.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$175.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Precision Drilling Company Profile

PDS stock opened at $64.91 on Monday. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.