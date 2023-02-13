Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $25.96 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,260 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,430 shares of company stock valued at $10,429,139 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

