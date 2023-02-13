Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $22.13 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,539 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after purchasing an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 64.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,232,610 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $242.61 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

