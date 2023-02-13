Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,236 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $16,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST stock opened at $102.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

