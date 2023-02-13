Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 139,890 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 784.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,890 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $17,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

Shares of SRPT opened at $120.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.10. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $134.08.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $94,311.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.