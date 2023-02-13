Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 520 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $31,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $724.67 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $728.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $684.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,574 shares of company stock valued at $34,178,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

