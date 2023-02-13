Connectus Wealth LLC Sells 137,808 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137,808 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 304.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy Trading Down 1.8 %

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $129.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.15. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $163.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

