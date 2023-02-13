Connectus Wealth LLC Purchases 51,765 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 251.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,765 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $191.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day moving average of $214.19. The stock has a market cap of $605.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.