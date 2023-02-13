Connectus Wealth LLC Has $80.97 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $80,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $442,171,000 after purchasing an additional 744,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $323.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $357.42.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.