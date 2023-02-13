Connectus Wealth LLC Has $46.79 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,348 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.0% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $89.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $115.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

