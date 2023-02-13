Connectus Wealth LLC Has $36.81 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Connectus Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Connectus Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $36,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJH stock opened at $262.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.01. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

