Connectus Wealth LLC Has $28.29 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1,288.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,001 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.21 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

