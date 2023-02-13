Connectus Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,810 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $81.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

