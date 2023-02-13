Connectus Wealth LLC Buys 181 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 124,768 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $97.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.07. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78.

