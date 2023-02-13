Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $24,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,047,000 after buying an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.59.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

