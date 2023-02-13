Connectus Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 705.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,062 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 339,866 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $23,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 332,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 87,870 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Shares of DVN opened at $62.94 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

