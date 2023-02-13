Condor Capital Management Sells 71,653 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPHY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Price Performance

JPHY stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. 41,461 shares of the company traded hands. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.48.

