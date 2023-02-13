Condor Capital Management Invests $1.75 Million in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,899,000 after acquiring an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,713,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 891.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 176,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after buying an additional 158,731 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $518.84. The company had a trading volume of 120,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,270. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $485.25 and its 200-day moving average is $438.42. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $531.69.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $607.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

