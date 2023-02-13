Condor Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.26% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,654,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after buying an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,464,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 479,838 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 74,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,271. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

