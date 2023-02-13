Condor Capital Management Buys Shares of 145,278 First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 145,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Stock Performance

DEED stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $25.10.

