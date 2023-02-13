Condor Capital Management Buys 311 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its position in Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,787,000 after buying an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 130.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,001,000 after buying an additional 260,371 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 441.1% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,057,000 after buying an additional 239,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Dollar General by 82.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 505,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,129,000 after acquiring an additional 228,681 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,389. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

