Condor Capital Management Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

SHW traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.83. The stock had a trading volume of 246,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

