Condor Capital Management Acquires 775 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $107,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $228.14. 982,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.34 and a 200-day moving average of $206.39. The company has a market capitalization of $429.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

