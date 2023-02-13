Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,126 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAG. BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $36.37 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

