Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

CHCI opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Rating ) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

