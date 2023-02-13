Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
CHCI opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $6.10.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 30.29%.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.
