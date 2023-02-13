Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) versus WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) Head-To-Head Review

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Computer Services and WeTrade Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Services $316.65 million 5.04 $61.86 million $2.19 26.47 WeTrade Group $14.38 million 7.39 $5.18 million N/A N/A

Computer Services has higher revenue and earnings than WeTrade Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

4.0% of Computer Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Computer Services and WeTrade Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Services 18.30% 23.54% 14.35% WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Computer Services and WeTrade Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Services 0 0 0 0 N/A WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Computer Services beats WeTrade Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies. It also provides integrated banking solutions, which include mobile and Internet banking; check imaging; cash management; branch and merchant capture; print and mail, and electronic document distribution services; corporate intranets; board portals; Web hosting; e-messaging; teller and platform services; ATM and debit card service and support; payments solutions; cybersecurity risk assessment; network management; and cloud-based managed services. In addition, the company offers compliance software and services for regulatory compliance, homeland security, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing, and fraud prevention. It serves community and regional banks; multi-bank holding companies; and technology, logistics, and insurance organizations, as well as various other business enterprises. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

