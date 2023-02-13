Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) SVP Matthew A. Clemens Sells 1,676 Shares

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $42,587.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at $656,416.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CVLY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,569. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $243.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

