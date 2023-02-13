Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000. Helmerich & Payne comprises approximately 1.9% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.91. 160,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,745. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

