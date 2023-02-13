Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises 0.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,802,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,236,000 after buying an additional 1,352,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,260,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,353,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,146,708 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

About WillScot Mobile Mini

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 361,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

