Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $42.40 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Chesapeake Energy makes up 17.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Chesapeake Energy worth $42,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $93,644,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.99. 266,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,732. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

