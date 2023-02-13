Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $12.63 Million Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises about 5.1% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.6 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

